Man Arrested in Greene Co. on Drug Charges

A Greene County man is behind bars and facing felony drug charges after being arrested this earlier week.

According to a release, 28-year-old Il-de-Brando Gonzalez - Moreno was arrested Wednesday night as a result of a narcotics investigation in the county.

He is facing charges of felony possession of cocaine and felony distribution for marijuana.

Gonzalez - Moreno is currently being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Release from Greene Co. Sheriff's Office:

On Wednesday night January 3, 2018 Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ildebrando O. Gonzalez Moreno on two felony charges. Mr. Gonzalez Moreno is 28 years old and is a resident of Greene County.

This arrest was the result of an ongoing illegal narcotics investigation that occurred in Greene County. Mr. Gonzalez Moreno was charged with the following:

18.2-250 Possession of Schedule I or II (Cocaine)

18.2-248.1 Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana ½ oz to 5lbs

Mr. Gonzalez Moreno is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.