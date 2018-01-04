Man Arrested in Greene Co. on Drug Charges

Il-De-Brando Gonzalez-Moreno GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
A Greene County man is behind bars and facing felony drug charges after being arrested this earlier week.
According to a release, 28-year-old Il-de-Brando Gonzalez - Moreno was arrested Wednesday night as a result of a narcotics investigation in the county.
He is facing charges of felony possession of cocaine and felony distribution for marijuana.
Gonzalez - Moreno is currently being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Release from Greene Co. Sheriff's Office:
On Wednesday night January 3, 2018 Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ildebrando O. Gonzalez Moreno on two felony charges. Mr. Gonzalez Moreno is 28 years old and is a resident of Greene County.
This arrest was the result of an ongoing illegal narcotics investigation that occurred in Greene County. Mr. Gonzalez Moreno was charged with the following:
18.2-250 Possession of Schedule I or II (Cocaine)
18.2-248.1 Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana ½ oz to 5lbs
Mr. Gonzalez Moreno is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.