UVa Walk-On Justice Bartley Earns Scholarship with the Wahoos

Justice Bartley has played in seven games so far this season

Bartley joined the Cavaliers as a walk-on, and was granted a scholarship on Wednesday night

The Virginia men's basketball team earned its largest margin of victory against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg in ninety years on Wednesday night, as the Cavaliers beat the Hokies 78-52.

The 26-point win matches the 38-12 victory by the Wahoos in 1928, which came before three-pointers, the shot clock, and FM radio.

Tony Bennett had the opportunity to empty the bench in the blowout win.

Justice Bartley entered the game with under a minute to play, and the junior walk-on quickly buried a three-pointer.

The UVa bench erupted in celebration.

But an even bigger roar came from the locker room after the game, as head coach Tony Bennett told Bartley he was getting a full scholarship.

Bennett says, "I told Isaiah (Wilkins) with about 30 seconds left in the game that I'm going to award Justice Bartley his scholarship, so I said, 'Have your water bottle ready.' We went into the locker room, and I told him, he really embodies, we talk about being a servant in our program a lot, and as a walk-on, that does all the little things. You should have seen the joy in his eyes, and the excitement in the players eyes."

The UVa players reacted to the news by swarming Bartley in celebration, and dousing him with water.

The junior from Lilburn, Georgia, played in eight games as a freshman, and ten games as a sophomore.

Bartley has scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in seven games so far this season.