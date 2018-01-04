Quantcast

Staunton Launches Next Generation 911 Services

Posted: Updated:
NG9-1-1 system at Staunton Emergency Center NG9-1-1 system at Staunton Emergency Center
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

Staunton's 911 system is now among the most advanced in the state.

The city's Emergency Communication Center has launched Next Generation 9-1-1. The all digital platform replaces the traditional system to get callers through faster.

Dispatchers can transfer calls to any call center in Virginia with the NG9-1-1 system, and in six months people will be able to text 9-1-1.

The city's chief technology officer says NG9-1-1 reduced call setup time by three seconds, which can be the difference between life and death.

  • Staunton Launches Next Generation 911 ServicesMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story