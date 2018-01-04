Staunton Launches Next Generation 911 Services

Staunton's 911 system is now among the most advanced in the state.

The city's Emergency Communication Center has launched Next Generation 9-1-1. The all digital platform replaces the traditional system to get callers through faster.

Dispatchers can transfer calls to any call center in Virginia with the NG9-1-1 system, and in six months people will be able to text 9-1-1.

The city's chief technology officer says NG9-1-1 reduced call setup time by three seconds, which can be the difference between life and death.