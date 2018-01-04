CFD and Plumbers Offer Tips to Prevent Pipes from Freezing

In this brutally cold weather, keeping yourself warm is not the only thing you have to worry about. It’s important to keep your pipes warm enough that they don’t freeze, and there are a number of things you can do to prevent that from happening.

The Charlottesville Fire Department and plumbers from Michael and Son both recommend keeping your house heated above 55 degrees even if you are not going to be home.They also say you should make sure all of your pipes are properly insulated.

In case they do burst, you should also know where your shut off valve is so you can prevent major damage.

If the pipes are frozen but have not burst, Captain Jonathan Williams of the Charlottesville Fire Department says you can try to carefully thaw them. “If the pipes have not burst you can take an electric hairdryer or a heating pad and heat up the pipes, just make sure that before you do that you’re not standing in any puddles or type of water source that could become electrocuted.”

They advise to not use a propane torch or anything with an open flame to try to thaw them out.

Both Michael and Son and the fire department say you can purchase electric heating tape that you wrap around pipes and plug into an outlet which prevents the pipes from freezing.