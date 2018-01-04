Man Connected to Home Robbery Incident Accepts Plea Deal

A man charged in what was considered a home-invasion robbery will be sentenced on just a single charge, now that he accepted a plea deal.

Twenty-four-year-old Daquan Antonio Jones is now set to be sentenced in April on a single misdemeanor larceny charge.

Police had believed Jones was responsible for going into a Glade Lane home in 2016, pulling a gun, and demanding money.

Charges for breaking and entering, abduction and using a firearm in a felony have been suspended as part of the deal.