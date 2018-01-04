Quantcast

Frigid Weather Breaks 14 Water Mains in Charlottesville

Posted: Updated:
crews working in Charlottesville crews working in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville Public Works says this week's stretch of frigid temperatures has caused 14 water main breaks throughout the city.

Thursday, crews were out repairing breaks along Ivy Road, Linden Avenue, and Swanson Drive, just off Hydraulic Road.

The city’s director of utilities cites old pipes that need replacing combined with the freezing temperatures as the cause.

She says in the past 10 years she has only seen a string of this many breaks two other times.

  • Frigid Weather Breaks 14 Water Mains in CharlottesvilleMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story