Frigid Weather Breaks 14 Water Mains in Charlottesville

Charlottesville Public Works says this week's stretch of frigid temperatures has caused 14 water main breaks throughout the city.

Thursday, crews were out repairing breaks along Ivy Road, Linden Avenue, and Swanson Drive, just off Hydraulic Road.

The city’s director of utilities cites old pipes that need replacing combined with the freezing temperatures as the cause.

She says in the past 10 years she has only seen a string of this many breaks two other times.