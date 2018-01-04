CPD: Molly Miller's Death Does Not Currently Appear to be Result of Criminal Act

The Charlottesville Police Department is now saying that Molly Meghan Miller’s death does not appear to be the result of a criminal act.

Results from an autopsy conducted Wednesday, January 3, are still pending. As a result, the cause of death for the 31-year-old woman has not been finalized. Authorities said in a statement released Thursday, January 4, that, "These tests results and report may take quite some time to be completed and sent to our department. As such, no additional information will be released until those reports are finalized."

Miller's fiancé, Anson Parker, reported she went missing the evening of Friday, December 29.

A detective located her body inside the couple’s King Street home Monday, January 1.

Miller's parents have thanked the community for its help and support. In a statement released Tuesday, January 2, Marian and Dano McConnell said they are standing by Parker, and that he was "the love of Molly's life." The parents also thanked the police for their diligence, and said that a memorial service for Molly will be held soon.

