Charlottesville Fire Department Offers Energy Tips

01/04/2018 Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:

Charlottesville, VA – The health and safety of the community is important to us, especially when the outside temperatures are below freezing. Dominion Energy and Charlottesville Fire Department has teamed up to provide these valuable energy savings tips.

Dominion Energy has more than enough energy to meet the needs of customers, but we still recommend using energy wisely.

We do not anticipate any load-related issues as a result of the cold temperatures forecasted this week. We have done a preemptive check of our system and equipment to ensure it is able to meet the anticipated increase in demand. If an outage event does occur, we have personnel ready to respond quickly and safely.

Conserving energy, while staying comfortable in your homes will help to keep bills down.

When temperatures drop, energy use goes up, and the result is high bills. If customers are having trouble paying their bill, get in touch with us right away at 1-866-366-4357 or go online to your account at the first sign of a high bill. Flexible payment plans can help spread payments out and make them more manageable. Payment assistance programs such as EnergyShare are also available.

There are inexpensive ways to conserve energy and keep your house warm:

Customers can do a few simple things to help keep their energy costs down. Set thermostat at 68 degrees, weather-strip doors and windows, seal wasteful air leaks, change air filters HVAC every month, lower water heater to 120-125°F, insulate water pipes and unplug equipment when not in use.

When using additional heating sources, please follow safety guidelines:

Space heaters cause 25,000 home fires a year. As an additional heating source, space heaters can be dangerous. We urge customers to use them properly. Read and follow all of the manufacturer’s instructions for operation and care.

Look out for one another. Check on your neighbors, the elderly and your pets. Dominion Energy employees are working around the clock to ensure our customers stays safe and warm.