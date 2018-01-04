Rappahannock Electric Cooperative Community Scholarship Application Now Available

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative News Release:

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) is now accepting applications for its 2018 Community Scholarship program. For the first time ever, REC is now offering one-time $1,000 scholarships to current college students, along with current high school seniors.

Eligible applicants must:

Have a parent or guardian who is an REC member (meaning they receive electric service from the Cooperative) or be an REC member themselves.

Be a senior in high school or a college student in Virginia.

Be 21 or younger.

Be enrolled, or planning to enroll, in an accredited institution or training program.

The deadline for applying is March 5. Applications must be completed online at www.myrec.coop/scholarships. For additional information on the Community Scholarship program, contact Brian Wolfe, REC’s public relations specialist, at 1-800-552-3904, ext. 5914 or community@myrec.coop.

Interested students must complete the application and write a 500-word essay. Final selection for these scholarships will be made by a committee based upon the applicant’s scholastic achievement, community involvement, recommendations, extracurricular activities and interest in community affairs. Recipients of the scholarship will be announced by the end of April 2018. All eligible students are encouraged to apply.

“A scholarship from REC can be a significant stepping stone to a student’s future,” said Brian Wolfe, REC’s Community Scholarship program coordinator and public relation specialist. “The scholarships we award are just one of the many ways we support our local communities. Reaching out to offer assistance to our youth is making an important contribution to everyone’s future.”

REC provides electric service to over 165,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. With its general office in Fredericksburg, Va., the Cooperative operates and maintains more than 17,000 miles of power lines through its service area, which ranges from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay. For more information about REC, please visit www.myrec.coop.