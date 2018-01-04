Court Taking Up Bond Hearing for 2 Charged in Connection to Aug. 12

Man believed to be Richard Preston appears to be firing a gun into a crowd at the Unite the Right rally (Image Courtesy ACLU of Virginia)

Two men accused of committing violent acts the same day of a controversial rally at a Charlottesville park are asking to be granted bond.

Charlottesville Circuit Court is scheduled to take up bond hearings for both 53-year-old Richard Wilson Preston and 23-year-old Jacob Scott Goodwin around 1 p.m. Thursday, January 4.

Both defendants have been held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail for months.

Preston is facing one count of discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school. The Maryland man is a member of the Ku Klux Klan, and is accused of firing a gun during the clashes between Unite the Right supporters and protesters. His three-day jury trial is currently set to begin May 9.

Goodwin is accused of participating in an attack on DeAndre Shakur Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage. Authorities have also charged Alex Michael Ramos and Daniel Patrick Borden. The Arkansas man is charged with malicious wounding, and has a two-day jury trial scheduled for April 30.

Both incidents appeared to have been caught on camera, and occurred on August 12, 2017.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.