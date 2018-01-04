Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters Collecting Luggage Donations for Domestic Violence Victims at SHE

Shelter for Help in Emergency Media Release:

Beginning this month, Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters will begin a donation drive to collect luggage for local victims of domestic violence. The travel agency and shop will be accepting donations used luggage at their retail location throughout the winter.

The donated luggage will be given to the Shelter for Help in Emergency (SHE), who serves victims of domestic violence and their families. The luggage will go to individuals and families served by the shelter who are moving on to longer-term housing.

Many of the shelter’s clients have to leave their abusive situations too suddenly to be able to pack a bag to bring with them. Many arrive with clothing and possessions stuffed into plastic bags or anything that was on hand at the time.

When clients are ready to exit, being able to leave with a packed suitcase rather than a garbage bag full of clothing, toys, and toiletries offers survivors a sense of self-worth and hope as they move toward a new life, free from violence.

Donations can be made at Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturdays. Peace Frogs Travel/Outfitters is located at 1043 Millmont St. in Charlottesville.

The Shelter for Help in Emergency is committed to providing a safe, supportive, confidential, and respectful environment in which survivors of domestic violence are empowered with the knowledge of personal and community resources, as well as the skills needed to make informed decisions for themselves and their families. All of the services are free, confidential, and available to all members of the community.