VSP Advises Motorists to Stay Off Highways in Richmond, Eastern Shore, Others

Virginia State Police Area 36 First Sergeant A.D. Williams' view as he travels Route 10 in Surry County (Photo courtesy VSP)

01/04/2018 Release from the Virginia State Police:

Virginia State Police continue to advise motorists to stay off the highways as VDOT crews continue to treat and clear highways across Southside Virginia, Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore, Tidewater, Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck and Metro-Richmond regions.

Virginia State Police troopers in these impacted regions have remained busy over the past 12 hours responding to 466 total emergency calls for service - to include 226 traffic crashes and 171 disabled vehicles. There continue to be no reported traffic fatalities, and the majority of traffic crashes have only involved damage to vehicles.

From 8 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 3) through 8 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 4), the most traffic crashes and disabled vehicles calls for service continue to occur within the Virginia State Police Chesapeake Division:

Division I–Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)

Traffic Crashes=108

Disabled Vehicles=50

Total VSP emergency calls for service responded to: 193

Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)

Traffic Crashes=118

Disabled Vehicles = 121

Total VSP emergency calls for service responded to: 273

As of 11:20 a.m., Thursday:

Richmond Division troopers are responding to 11 reported traffic crashes and 2 disabled vehicle calls.

Chesapeake Division troopers are responding to 4 reported traffic crashes and 22 disabled vehicle calls.

As of 8:45 a.m., Thursday:

Richmond Division troopers are responding to 19 reported traffic crashes and 11 disabled vehicle calls.

Chesapeake Division troopers are responding to 26 disabled vehicle calls – vehicles that have gotten stuck (i.e. by sliding off the road) but don’t qualify as a crash.

We want to remind Virginians to please call 511 or go to www.511virginia.org for road conditions and not 911 or #77. We need to keep emergency lines open for emergency calls.

We are still asking Virginians to delay their travel until later today. But, if you MUST travel…then please take the following safety precautions: