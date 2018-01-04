Cavaliers' Defense Leads #8 UVa to 78-52 Win at Virginia Tech

The #8 UVa men's basketball team used a strong defensive effort to win 78-52 against Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday night.

The Hokies entered the contest averaging 88.8 points per game, which was the 9th highest average in the nation, but the top-ranked scoring defense of the Cavaliers held Tech to just 17-of-47 shooting from the floor (36.2%).

Virginia Tech made only 2-of-12 three-point attempts against UVa, while the Wahoos connected on 12-of-25 (48%).

Redshirt freshman De'Andre Hunter led Virginia with 14 points off the bench.

Ty Jerome (13), Kyle Guy (13), and Devin Hall (12) also scored in double figures.

The 26-point win matches UVa’s largest margin of victory against the Hokies in Blacksburg in ninety years (38-12 UVa win on Feb. 9, 1928).

Virginia (13-1, 2-0 ACC) returns to action on Saturday at 1 PM at home against #12 North Carolina.

Virginia Tech (11-4, 0-2 ACC) will take on Pittsburgh on Saturday at noon at Cassell Coliseum.