Steve Landes, Tony Wilt Hold Town Hall at BRCC

Wednesday in the Shenandoah Valley, 25th District Del. Steve Landes (R) hosted his last in a series of town hall meetings.

At Blue Ridge Community College, Landes was together with 26th District Del. Tony Wilt (R). Landes talked about his priorities for 2018. including a bill he's introduced on dual enrollment, electronic voting for armed services personnel stationed overseas, and teacher shortages.

Landes says town hall meetings are especially beneficial going into session.

"Healthcare has been brought up, Interstate 81 has been something that's been brought up, public education issues and various individual issues that people have brought up. Internet access has been one thing that came up in our last meeting,” Landes said.

Concerns that came up during Wednesday’s meeting include gerrymandering and Medicaid expansion.