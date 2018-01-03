Quantcast

Crews Fight fire in Verona Woods

VERONA, Va. (WVIR) -

Firefighters battled a brush fire in Verona Wednesday.

Crews got the call just before 5:30 p.m., roughly an acre of woods was ablaze on the 300 block of Berry Farm Road.

According to a Verona Fire Department representative the fire was threatening a structure, but firefighters were able to put the fire out.

Officials say no one was injured and the fire is under investigation.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

