Albemarle County BOS Agrees to Continue Deal Between County, City EMS

In its first meeting of 2018, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors agreed to continue an agreement between the county and city of Charlottesville for fire and emergency services.



It pays Charlottesville emergency crews to help with 911 calls if they are closer to the scene than Albemarle crews.

"The goal is to put the emergency response vehicle that is closest to the incident, on the incident first and so because of how large Albemarle County is, we do have those areas around the city where it makes sense for our residents to have the city respond first because they are just closer," Doug Walker, deputy executive, said.

The county tax payers are paying the city for that additional response.