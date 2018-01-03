Quantcast

Wednesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Kobi Copeland hits a three-pointer for Monticello Kobi Copeland hits a three-pointer for Monticello

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buckingham County 47, Cumberland 33
Buffalo Gap 47, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 44, OT
Culpeper 46, James Monroe 26
Madison County 45, Rappahannock County 28
Monticello 61, Fluvanna County 48
Trinity Episcopal 56, Miller School 35
William Monroe 58, Riverbend 39

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 81, Orange County 70
Blue Ridge 88, Riverbend 32
Cumberland 59, Buckingham 58
James Monroe 70, Culpeper 39
Monticello 52, Fluvanna 40
R.E. Lee-Staunton 67, Page County 44
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 68, Buffalo Gap 57
Trinity Episcopal 76, Miller School 66
Turner Ashby 47, Nelson County 41
Wilson Memorial 67, East Rockingham 65