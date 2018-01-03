Fluvanna Sheriff's Office Searching for Missing Man

Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Arthur Eugene Mills, 53 year old black male, height 5’10”, weight 150 pounds from Oliver Creek Road, Troy, Virginia (Fluvanna County).

Mills was reported missing on January 3, 2018. Mills was last seen on December 30, 2017 at associate’s house on Oliver Creek Road, Troy, Virginia (Fluvanna County).

Mills was last wearing blue jeans. Mills does not have a vehicle. At this point the circumstances surrounding Mills disappearance are unknown.

If you have any information as to the location of Arthur Eugene Mills, please contact the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office at 434-589-8211.