Albemarle County Supervisors Approve Traffic Study

Albemarle County supervisors met for the first time in 2018 and elected Ann Mallek as their chair and Norman Dill as vice chair.

The board also took up the matter of big trucks on some country roads and safety concerns about that kind of traffic.

On Wednesday, January 3, supervisors unanimously approved a traffic study for Owensville and Miller School roads.

The $19,000 study is expected to determine ways to restrict truck traffic on the winding roads.

“So many people in the area have to stop or jump off the road because the trailer that follows on these sharp curves is using the entire roadway,” says Mallek.

The study will also look at what size of truck is appropriate for the roads.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has already given its preliminary approval of the study.

Funding for the study will be appropriated at the next meeting.