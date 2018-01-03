Holiday Break Played Role in Schools' Delayed Opening

Albemarle County Public Schools says the long holiday break played a key role in its decision to start an hour late on Wednesday, January 3.

The school district's chief operating officer says the schools and buses sat vacant for two weeks, and the cold temperatures on Wednesday morning raised concerns about getting everything up and running without a hitch.

“Our primary concern, frankly, is the amount of time that a student will wait at a school bus stop first thing in the morning," says Dean Tistadt, the chief operating officer of Albemarle County Public Schools. "That, if we have buses that don’t start and get delayed, those students could be out there for extended periods of time."

The schools are expected to open on time on Thursday, January 4.