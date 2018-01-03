Quantcast

Holiday Break Played Role in Schools' Delayed Opening

Edited by Emmy Freedman
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County Public Schools says the long holiday break played a key role in its decision to start an hour late on Wednesday, January 3.

The school district's chief operating officer says the schools and buses sat vacant for two weeks, and the cold temperatures on Wednesday morning raised concerns about getting everything up and running without a hitch.

“Our primary concern, frankly, is the amount of time that a student will wait at a school bus stop first thing in the morning," says Dean Tistadt, the chief operating officer of Albemarle County Public Schools. "That, if we have buses that don’t start and get delayed, those students could be out there for extended periods of time."

The schools are expected to open on time on Thursday, January 4.

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies.

