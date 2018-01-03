Cantwell Claims Counterprotesters Attempting to Frame Him

Supporters and members of the "alt-right" carrying Tiki torches during a march at UVA (FILE IMAGE)

One of the participants a torch-lit march around the University of Virginia is suing two counterprotesters for some serious cash.

In his lawsuit, Christopher Charles Cantwell claims he was "framed" in an alleged pepper spray attack at the UVA Rotunda.

The Radical Agenda radio host is seeking a total of $914,000 in damages from Charlottesville-based activists Emily Gorcenski and Kristopher Goad. Cantwell is also demanding a jury trial.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on December 28, 2017.

Cantwell joined with several hundred Unite the Right rally supporters when they gathered with Tiki torches at Nameless Field on Friday, August 11. They then marched up to the UVA Lawn, around the Rotunda, and surrounded counterprotesters - which included Gorcenski and Goad - at the statue of Thomas Jefferson.

Fights broke out between the two sides, and pepper spray appears to have been used at some point during the scuffles.

Cantwell is charged with a felony count of illegal use of tear gas. However, he now claims Gorcenski and Goad used pepper spray on themselves to "maliciously punish, discredit, vex and harass him."

NBC29 attempted to reach out to the defendants, but have yet to get a response from either Gorcenski or Goad.

Cantwell’s attorney, Elmer Woodard, stated in an email, "I'm not going to give you any information."