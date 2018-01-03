Quantcast

Power Outage in Barracks Road Area Plunges Thousands into Darkness

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The lights and heat are back on, but a power outage plunged thousands of people in Charlottesville and Albemarle County into the dark and cold on Wednesday, January 3.

Dominion Energy says the outage in the Barracks Road area was caused by an equipment malfunction that resulted in a wire disconnection.

The outage lasted only 20 minutes for some, and hours for others.

“We lost power at about five minutes till 12,” says Katie Wade, an instructor at Orangetheory. “We had a packed lobby because we have a noon class, and so everybody was here. We were showing some people around the studio, and all of a sudden, power just shut down. We were hoping it was just a flicker, but it was slightly longer.”

Wade says she still hosted her 12 p.m. Orangetheory class, just a little bit later than planned.

Power has since been restored to everyone in the area.

