Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Murdering Heather Heyer

James Alex Fields Jr. (center) with a shield from the Vanguard America group (Photo courtesy GO NAKAMURA/NEW YORK DAILY NEWS)

A Charlottesville judge has set a trial date for the Ohio man accused of killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens.

James Alex Fields Jr. appeared via video conference for a status hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court Wednesday, January 3. He is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of malicious wounding, three counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and failure to stop in event of injury or death. All the charges are felonies.

Fields was seen taking part in Jason Kessler's Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park with Vanguard America, a known racist, right-wing group, on August 12. He is accused of ramming a car into a group of people marching in the area of 4th and Water streets in protest to Kessler's rally. Authorities said a total of 36 people were injured, some seriously, including 32-year-old Heyer.

A three-week jury trial for Fields is scheduled to begin November 26.