Programming Note:

Tonight's episodes of Law & Order SVU and Chicago PD on NBC29 are pre-empted to bring you ACC Basketball. SVU will air tonight at 2:07 a.m., and Chicago PD will air Thursday night at 2:07 a.m.

All NBC shows are available to watch online the day after they first air by logging on to www.nbc.com and clicking on SHOWS. Choose a show title, and then click on the episode you want to see.

Tonight's episode of Dynasty on CW29 is pre-empted to bring you ACC Basketball. Dynasty will air at 8 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 7.