Sentara Celebrates Opening of Sports Medicine Center

The Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is celebrating the opening of a new sports medicine center.

This morning, doctors and members of the community gathered to cut the ribbon for the Sentara Sports Medicine Center.

After two years of planning, doctors say the new center will allow them to treat all realms of sports-related injuries, and the center offers everything from physical therapy to a fitness center and surgical and nonsurgical options for patients.

"We want to have an encompassed program under one roof so that patients do not have to leave and go somewhere else for physical therapy,” says Jennifer Smiley, the director of operations. “They can just walk around the corner and actually access the therapy services right within our own space.”

The center has partnered with ACAC, so doctors and trainers can work together to make sure patients get the best care possible.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Press Release:

Charlottesville, VA – Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital held a ribbon cutting today for its new Sentara Sports Medicine Center at the Outpatient Care Center at Pantops. The Center officially opened to the public on January 2nd.

“We want to encourage our community to be active through every chapter of their life,” said Amy Black, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Chief Operating Officer. “We want to do whatever we can do to support their desires to stay fit and continue the activities they love while preventing injuries and strengthening their musculoskeletal system.”



The sports medicine physicians providing care at the Center have experience caring for athletes of all levels, from novice to Olympian, for such injuries as sprains and strains, torn ligaments and tendons, joint dislocations and fractures. Additionally, advanced techniques such as injections using platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, as well as other non-surgical and surgical procedures are also used to aid healing.

For added convenience, x-ray services, physical therapy and outpatient surgery are all located in the same building as the Sentara Sports Medicine Center. Additionally, acac’s new satellite facility at Pantops is also located just down the hall from the Center, providing an area for physicians to perform functional evaluations on patients who need them.

“We are excited to be able to provide these services at one convenient location which allows for comprehensive and collaborative care for athletes of all levels and all ages,” said Dr. Steve Gunther, Sentara Sports Medicine Center Medical Director.

A free community open house will be held on January 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information about the Sentara Sports Medicine Center please visit www.mjhortho.com.