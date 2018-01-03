Augusta County Sheriff's Office Investigating Armed Robbery

01/03/2018 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with an armed robbery investigation.

On Wednesday January 3, 2018 at 0241 HRS, Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Holiday Inn located at 152 Fairway Lane in Verona, Virginia, for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Staff at the business reported that two males, armed with handguns, entered the hotel and held staff at gunpoint, and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount cash.

The two suspects then fled the business and escaped in an unknown vehicle.

The suspects are described as white males, with medium height and build. Both males were wearing masks.

No injuries were reported.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact 1SG Caleb Spence at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.