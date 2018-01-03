Family: Missing Woman Found After Car Crash Along Route 250

A woman is safe and recovering after getting into an early-morning car crash in Albemarle County.

Family members said 24-year-old Deidre Elayne Lemaster was involved in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Richmond Road and Milton Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday, January 3.

Her mother, Rose Lemaster, believed Deidre walked away from the crash and was picked up by a good Samaritan before first responders arrived on the scene.

"She's got some injuries. I'm on my way to go and meet her, and get her medical attention, and at this time that's all I know. But she is safe," the mother said.

The family tells NBC29 that Lemaster is undergoing treatment for minor injuries at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

The Albemarle County Police Department is expected to issue a media release with additional details at a later time.