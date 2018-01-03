Family: Missing Woman Found After Car Crash Along Route 250

Family: Missing Woman Found After Car Crash Along Route 250Posted: Updated:
Deidre Elayne Lemaster (Photo courtesy Facebook)
Rose Lemaster
Family: Missing Woman Found After Car Crash Along Route 250More>>
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Reported by Taylor Gleason
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story
Taylor joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2016 after graduating from VCU. She appreciates hearing your story ideas! You can reach her through email, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Full Story