Charlottesville City Council Suspends Parking Meter Program

A parking meter on the Downtown Mall A parking meter on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Some good news for drivers and people who work in downtown Charlottesville, you don't have to pay the meter anymore.

Tuesday night, Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted to suspend the parking meter program from downtown. The city installed the temporary meters back in September with the program scheduled to run until March 5. 

The city will reevaluate the meters in one year. 

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

