Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights

Malachi Poindexter scored 8 points in the Lions win over Orange County Malachi Poindexter scored 8 points in the Lions win over Orange County
Kaeshaun Braxton scored a game-high 21 points for Orange County Kaeshaun Braxton scored a game-high 21 points for Orange County
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Madison County 46, Orange County 44
William Monroe 58, Riverbend 39
BOYS BASKETBALL
Louisa 67, Orange County 57
Blue Ridge School 88, Riverbend 32

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

