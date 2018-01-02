Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council to Reach Out to Community for Permit Change Input

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Charlottesville City Council wants to hear from the community on changing the rules for permits to hold public demonstrations.

Tuesday night, Council decided to not make any changes to the permit process. It says they want input from a diversity of groups and is hoping to have workshops where people can weigh in.

The changes would require filing for a permit at least 60 days for events with ten or more people and prohibiting items including poles and military-like uniforms.

The city would also ban open flames used to intimidate or used in a threatening manner.

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

