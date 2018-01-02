Albemarle Basketball 10-0 thanks to Up-Tempo Style

The Albemarle Patriots basketball team has a perfect 10-0 record after winning the Daily Progress Holiday Classic last Friday.

Albemarle won over St. Anne’s-Belfield in dramatic fashion in the championship game.

Senior Maxx Jarmon went coast to coast in under five seconds for the go ahead basket at the buzzer as the Patriots topped the Saints 88-87 at Western Albemarle High School.

J'Quan Anderson says, "The play was designed to get me the ball but coach knew they were going to double me, so he told Maxx to come to the ball, just in case. I'm just watching him as the ball goes through the rim. It was unbelievable because we worked so hard to get to this point."

Greg Maynard says, "We work on those plays in practice everyday and half the time, they don't work in practice either. To be able to score with under 4.3 seconds left is a testament to their effort."

Jarmon says, "In the time our coach said, 4.3 seconds is a lot of time. I just tried to keep that in my head as I was going down the court. It was unbelievable. I just tried to celebrate with my team as much as possible."

The Patriots went all the way to the state semifinals last season and lost to the eventual state champions, L.C. Byrd in overtime.

Albemarle has had to replace many key players this year and change their playing style in order to be successful this season.

Maynard says, "Well we lost two of the best players in school history with Austin Katstra and Jake Hahn. They were both post players. We didn't return any post players to fill their spots. We discovered how we needed to play in the offseason."

Jarmon says, "Defensively, we try put a lot of pressure (on the other team). Offensively, we try to run, since we're all fast. We can get up and down the court pretty fast."

Anderson says, "Honestly, 10-0 doesn't really mean anything for this team. We started 15-0 and lost our first game (at home) last year and started 15-1, so for us to be 10-0, it’s a great feeling, but we're not trying to be cocky or anything like that. We're just humbling ourselves and getting the job done every single day."