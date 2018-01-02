Freezing Temperatures Means Increased Hazards for Homeowners, Firefighters

Frigid weather causes additional challenges for firefighters when they have to fight the flames.

Albemarle County fire crews had to brave icy temperatures on Tuesday, January 2, to put out a fire in the Mill Creek subdivision.

The cold weather means extra manpower is needed.

No one was hurt in the Mill Creek fire, which began in the chimney of the house.

Albemarle County Fire Chief Dan Eggleston explains that cold weather often causes water in the fire hoses to freeze.

While the cold weather makes things more difficult for crews, Eggleston says his crews are prepared to handle the freezing temperatures.

“We face this every year, so we're just a little more careful each time,” says Chief Eggleston. “We try to be diligent in terms of checking our equipment and making sure it’s in top order before we respond, and we just try to do the best when we get out there and clean up and get out of there as soon as we can.”

Chief Eggleston also wants to remind people to keep a distance from fire scenes.

All that water being used can make roadways and sidewalks icy in freezing temperatures.

Another tip is not to overload your electrical system with things like space heaters, and to make sure your chimney is in good shape.