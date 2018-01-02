Albemarle County Supervisors to Discuss Conducting Traffic Study

Albemarle County is considering banning big trucks that cut through country roads to avoid Route 29 and Interstate 64.

The county is looking to do a traffic engineering study of Owensville and Miller School roads to restrict through-truck traffic on those winding roads.

Supervisor Ann Mallek says improvements to aging bridges over the years have allowed tractor-trailers to use these roads now.

“We have country roads that were never built for the giant vehicles we have now,” says Mallek. “We have drivers using GPS which connect them to the shortest possible route without knowing any of the hazards along the way.”

Mallek says the big trucks also get stuck on tight turns, sometimes blocking the roadways for hours.

Supervisors will consider funding the nearly $19,000 traffic study at their meeting on Wednesday, January 3.