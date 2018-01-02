Sentara Starr Hill Health Center Offering Free Drop-In Hours

If you're in need of a health check-up or just want some quick nutrition advice, you're in luck.

Every Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon, the Sentara Starr Hill Health Center at the Jefferson School in Charlottesville is offering free wellness assessments.

The center is also working with two other organizations that are offering free drop-in hours for massage therapy and mental health check-ups.

"The flexibility of the drop-in appointments is important, you know, they can come whenever it’s convenient for them and the fact that we're not only partnering with the Women's Initiative, but also with Common Ground Healing Arts - another tenant here at Jefferson School - is going to make it hopefully easy for people to come in and get all types of wellness services,” says Jacklene Martin, the director of the program.

The center wants to remind people that services are always free, and if you can't make the drop-in hours, you can call and schedule an appointment.