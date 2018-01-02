Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Offers Free Fitness Week

City of Charlottesville Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - To kick off a healthy 2018, Charlottesville Parks & Recreation is offering Free Fitness Week January 2nd - 7th.



During Free Fitness Week, all daily admission fees are waived at Carver Recreation Center and Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center. Patrons can explore each facility and benefit from amenities such as indoor pools, fitness centers, group exercise classes, basketball courts and more!

Patrons can also purchase access passes at a discounted rate during Free Fitness Week and enjoy the facilities year-round.



For more information about Free Fitness Week, Carver Recreation Center or Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center, please visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec.