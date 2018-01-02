Update: Driver Dies in Crash with Tractor-trailer on Monacan Trail Road

Release from Albemarle County Police Department:

Daniel J. Tokarski has passed away from injuries suffered during a traffic crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon on Monacan Trail Road at the Interstate 64 West on-ramp.

Tokarski, 72, of Hardy, Virginia, was driving a small Mazda SUV heading northbound on Monacan Trail Road when he hit the back of a tractor-trailer, causing his vehicle to flip on its side and land in the median.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was waiting in the left turn lane, attempting to enter I-64 West, and was not injured in the crash.

The passenger in the SUV was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a car accident along Route 29 in Albemarle County around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 2. Lane closures in the area lasted until 4:30 p.m.

The accident occurred on the northbound lanes near mile marker 135 and by the exit for Interstate 64. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, an SUV hit a tractor-trailer that was attempting to enter Interstate 64.

The crash remains under investigation.