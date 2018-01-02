Shenandoah National Park to Offer Free Admission on 4 Days in 2018

National Park Service Press Release:

Luray, Virginia: The National Park Service announced that the public will be invited to experience all national parks, including Shenandoah National Park, without entrance fees, on four days in 2018.

The 2018 entrance fee-free days are:

January 15: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

April 21: First Day of National Park Week

September 22: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

Shenandoah National Park’s entrance fee of $25 per car will be waived on these four days in 2018. However, the waiver does not include fees for camping or special tours.

Other discounted or free passes that are available throughout the year include the $50 Shenandoah Annual Pass; the $80 America the Beautiful National Park and Federal Recreational Lands Pass (allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that charge an entrance fee); the $80 Lifetime Senior Pass, the $20 Annual Senior Pass; the free Military Pass, the free Annual 4th Grade Pass, and the free Access Pass for disabled citizens. Please check our website for more information about eligibility at https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/fees.htm.

“National parks connect all of us with our country’s amazing nature, culture and history,” said National Park Service Director Michael T. Reynolds. “The days that we designate as fee free for national parks mark opportunities for the public to participate in service projects, enjoy ranger-led programs, or just spend time with family and friends exploring these diverse and special places. We hope that these fee-free days offer visitors an extra incentive to enjoy their national parks in 2018.”

Shenandoah National Park offers the world renowned 105-mile long Skyline Drive with 75 overlooks to view the beautiful Shenandoah Valley and Piedmont. With over 500 miles of hiking trails, including 101 miles of the Appalachian Trail, there are numerous opportunities to walk through forests and meadows, climb to mountain peaks, descend to cascading streams and waterfalls, while observing an abundance of plants and wildlife.

Two visitor centers offer information, interpretive exhibits and ranger-led programs. The park preserves several historically significant cultural landmarks including Skyland Lodge, Rapidan Camp (the summer white house and fishing retreat of President Herbert Hoover) and structures built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC).

For more information about the park, please visit our website at www.nps.gov/shen.