Update: Autopsy to be Conducted in Death Investigation of Molly Miller

Authorities have scheduled an autopsy to determine what caused Molly Meghan Miller’s death.

“Once that is completed, and additional follow up is finished, an update will be provided. We currently do not have a time frame for this and appreciate everyone's patience,” said Charlottesville Police Lt. Stephen Upman in a media release.

Miller’s body was found inside the home she shared with Anson Parker, her fiancé’, on King Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday, January 1.

Parker had filled a missing person report 24 hours after she reportedly left their home around 8:30 p.m. Friday, December 29.

The Charlottesville Police Department has so far released few details in its on-going investigation of the 31-year-old woman’s death.

Prior to finding her body, officers searched the neighborhood using bloodhounds to try and track where Miller may have gone. Volunteers and Molly's parents - Marian and Dano McConnell of Roanoke - also searched the nearby area.

The Charlottesville Police Department sent out a media release after 8 p.m. Monday, stating that a detective had located Miller’s body and that there was no reason to believe there was a threat to the public. Authorities have not provided any additional details at this time.

Miller's parents have since thanked the community for its help and support. In a statement released on Tuesday, January 2, Marian and Dano McConnell said they are standing by Parker, and that he was "the love of Molly's life." The parents also thanked the police for their diligence and said that a memorial service for Molly will be held soon, and will provide more details on it later.

The autopsy is scheduled to take place Wednesday, January 3.

Full Statement from Dano and Marian McConnell:

Molly Meghan Miller, our cherished daughter lives forever in our hearts and memories. She is a free spirit, a light in our lives, creative, loving, fiercely independent, and a seeker of truth. Although Molly left us in body, her spirit and soul are forever present. She is a present to us; a true gift. We will always refer to Molly in the present tense – she is not gone – she is in a better place and at peace.

Please keep Anson Parker, Molly’s fiancé, in your prayers; he lost the love of his life. Anson is the love of Molly’s life as well; and along with Luca, their dog, they are a perfect triangle of love. Anson is family and has our 100% support and we are standing by him to help him any way we can.

We want to thank all of our friends and family who helped us search for her when she went missing on Friday, December 29, 2017 in Charlottesville, VA.

Thanks to the Charlottesville Police Department and the team of officers who worked so compassionately, professionally, and diligently, and are still working to help bring closure. Our appreciation goes out to the Virginia State Department of Emergency Services who brought in bloodhounds to help search. Thanks to the volunteer search teams from Charlottesville and Piedmont Search and Rescue who also braved the freezing temperatures in the dark to look for her. Also, the Red Cross who brought out coffee and drinks for the teams. A very special thanks to the Police Chaplain who comforted us upon learning of Molly’s discovery.

Thanks to the countless family, friends, neighbors, and community members for helping to search, for sending prayers and positive thoughts: Phyllis, Nealin, Tina, Lori, Tim, Darlene, Richard & Deb, Ralph & Gia, Keebler & Niki, Arlo, Jon & Lainie, Mike & Cindy, Bob & Sharli, Bob & Denise, Chuck & Meg, “Caveman”, Jim, Jerry, “CT”, Tracie, Patrick, Mark, Phil & Donna, Tim, Chris, “Shoestring”, Darin, Christie, Brennan, and so many others who were ready and willing to help. Thanks to Gil Harrington and “Save the Next Girl” and other sites who got the word out about Molly. There were so many people who love Molly and were willing to help in any way; the list would fill many pages.

Life is precious and we know Molly wants everyone to remember her with love and gratitude for the past 31 years. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at some point, probably outside when weather permits. We will share that information at that time. In the meantime, please keep Anson, his family, our family, and all of Molly’s friends in your thoughts and prayers. And cherish your loved ones every day.

Dano & Marian McConnell.

01/01/2018 Updated Release from The Charlottesville Police Department:

On 12/30/2017 at approximately 9:20pm, the Charlottesville Police Department received a report of a missing female. The reporting party advised that Molly Meghan Miller was last seen on 12/29/2017 at approximately 8:30pm when she left her residence in the 900 block of King St.

Ms Miller is described as a white female, 31 years of age, 5’8” tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt. A photo of Ms Miller is attached with this media release.

Investigators are in the early stages of attempting to locate Ms Miller and are asking for the public’s assistance with any information related to this investigation. If you have any information or may have seen Ms Miller we ask that you contact Det Oberholzer at 434-970- 3985 or call Crime Stoppers at 434-977- 4000.

UPDATE:

Molly Miller’s body was located in her residence this evening by a Charlottesville Police detective. At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the public. More details will be provided when appropriate.