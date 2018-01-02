Sheriff: Look Out for Rogue Cow on the Moo-ve in Virginia

YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) - A Virginia sheriff's office has issued a lookout alert for a wily creature loose in the woods - a cow.

WVEC-TV reports that the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office tweeted Monday that an "elusive bovine" is roaming a wooded area near Penniman Road.

Animal control has devised a plan to catch the cow and deliver it to a rescue facility.

The sheriff's office has put out bales of hay where the heifer has been bedding down, and asks anyone who sees the cow to call emergency dispatch.

It's unclear for how long the rogue cow has been at large.

Information from: WVEC-TV, http://www.wvec.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tweet from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office: