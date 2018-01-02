Fire Marshal: No Injuries from Blair Park Road House Fire

01/02/2018 Release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue:

On January 2, 2018 at 1:17 am Fire and Rescue units were called to the address above for a structure fire.

The first arriving unit was on scene 18 minutes later and reported a single family home with fire showing from the front of the building.

The fire was extinguished quickly, however the structure is not habitable at this time.

All emergency responders cleared the scene by 3:35 am.

There were no injuries related to the fire.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office estimates the fire related damage to be $7,500.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Any additional questions or requests for information can be directed to the fire marshal’s office.

The nine adult occupants displaced by the fire have refused any assistance at this time.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue encourages you to inspect your heat source, check your smoke alarms and practice your home escape plan!