Charlottesville native NFL player Chris Long tells media outlets it was an honor to be recognized by former President Barack Obama.

Long donated his paychecks from this season's games to fund scholarships, with a focus on educational equality. The first six games went to fund scholarships at Long's Alma mater, St. Anne's-Belfield.

Obama tweeted about Long as part of a series of tweets recognizing stories that remind us what's best about America.