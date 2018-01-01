McAuliffe Awards Grant to Artificial Pancreas Project at UVA

A technology project at the University of Virginia aiming to help diabetics is getting some serious cash from Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

The artificial pancreas project is receiving more than $250,000 through a grant with the Virginia Research Investment Fund.

The goal is to push the technology from lab testing and into being purchased.

The artificial pancreas uses an automatic insulin pump and smartphone to balance blood sugar levels for people with Type I diabetes.

The investment fund and McAuliffe's office awarded the grant to projects across the state with "promising outlooks and strong commercial prospects."

Doctors with the University of Virginia say they truly believe the device has the power to change the way the disease is treated.

"It's probably the most demanding chronic disease for the person who is living with it. So anything that can reduce the burden of self-management of diabetes is very important to people. So it's a pleasure to be able to work on something like this,” Dr. Linda Gonder-Frederick at University of Virginia Medical Center said.

Virginia Tech received over $1 million to support two products that use machine learning to prevent cyber attacks.

Both projects were awarded an additional $1.6 million in research as a condition with the grants.