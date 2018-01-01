Foundation Honors Heather Heyer at Rose Parade

The woman killed in the August 12 car attack in Charlottesville was honored Monday during the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

It was part of a float entry from the AIDS Healthcare Foundation called "Keeping the Promise," which also honored Martin Luther King Jr.

Heather Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, was joined by the winners of an essay contest held by the Heather Heyer Foundation and AHF.

That includes two Charlottesville teenagers. The AHF dedicated its float entry this year to remember those who gave their lives in the fight for social justice.