No Agreement Between Augusta Health and Anthem

People covered by Anthem insurance need to review their benefits before making an appointment for care at Augusta Health.

The hospital's contract with Anthem expired at midnight, despite negotiations continuing through Sunday.

That means Augusta Health is now "out-of-network" with the insurance company.

The hospital is reminding patients that emergency care is always covered, the contract dispute does not affect Medicare, and that physicians will remain "in-network" until January 31.

The Augusta Health Anthem Member Assistance Center will reopen after the holiday to help patients figure out their options.