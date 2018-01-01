Police Find Body of Missing Charlottesville Woman in Her Own Home

The home where police said they discovered the body of Molly Meghan Miller

Investigators have found the body of missing Charlottesville woman Molly Meghan Miller inside her own home.



Police taped off a portion of the 900 block of King Street, where Miller's home is located. Officers discovered the body of the 31-year-old woman inside the home around 5:30 p.m. Monday, January 1.

Miller was reportedly last seen leaving her home about 8:30 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2017. About 24 hours later, her fiancé is said to have became worried and reported her missing to police.

Prior to the discovery Monday evening, law enforcement, Miller's parents, and volunteers searched near her home. Miller's mother, Marian McConnell, told NBC29, "It's all very concerning circumstances."



Police had brought out bloodhounds earlier Monday: "So they're looking for scents on the ground versus in the air. But this time of year, with the cold and with the wind, there's not a whole lot of scent. And the fact that she's been missing since Friday, it just makes it kind of difficult," explained Charlottesville Police Detective Declan Hickey.

Authorities have not released any more details about the investigation, but do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time. No arrests have been made.

More details are expected to come out Tuesday, January 2.