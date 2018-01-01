Missing Newport News Man Found Dead

Updated 01/01/2018:



The Virginia Senior Alert has been cancelled, as Mr. Adams has been found dead at a churchFor additional information, please contact the Newport News Police Department.

01/01/2018 Release from Virginia State Police:

The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department on 01/01/2018 at 0513 hours.

The Newport News Police Department is looking for Gerald Hamilton Adams, a white male, 81 years old, height 5’ 9“, weight 160 lbs., with hazel eyes, gray hair, and a thick gray beard. He was last seen wearing a blue multi-colored flannel shirt, brown jeans, and black house slippers.

He is believed to be in danger and was last seen on 12/31/2017, at 2100 hours, at his residence, 706 James Drive, Newport News, Virginia, 23605.

Additional information: the missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. He may need medical attention.

Please contact the Newport News Police Department at 1-757-247-2500 if located.

You may find complete information at http://www.vasenioralert.com/