American Flag, Chains Placed on Shrouded Statue

Someone got past the fence at the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park, and even made it to the top of the structure.

A little after 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, police found an American flag and chains at the top of the shrouded statue.

The city put up "no trespassing" signs and plastic orange fencing around the Confederate statues in September, making it a misdemeanor crime to cross the fence.

Police have not yet issued a response to the incident.

The items have since been removed.