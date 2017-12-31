Approximate Cost for Response to Summer Protests Announced

Trooper with the Virginia State Police watches over a rally by supporters and members of the Loyal White Knights of the KKK at Charlottesville's Justice Park (FILE IMAGE)

A more complete picture of the total cost for the response to this summer's Confederate monument protests in Charlottesville is coming to light on Sunday, December 31.

Our news partners at The Daily Progress report local governments, hospitals, and the University of Virginia spent at least $540,000 preparing for and responding to the Ku Klux Klan protest in July and the “Unite the Right” rally in August.

Most of those costs were related to the violent weekend of August 12.

The newspaper reports nearly half of the city of Charlottesville's $200,000 expense went to staff and police pay.

The UVA Medical Center spent more than $142,000.

It treated about 30 people following the deadly car attack on the Downtown Mall.