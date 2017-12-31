First Night Virginia Gets Underway on Downtown Mall

First Night Virginia Gets Underway on Downtown MallPosted: Updated:
First Night Virginia on the Downtown Mall
Carroll Trainum, who has been to every First Night
Performers at First Night Virginia
First Night Virginia Gets Underway on Downtown MallMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story