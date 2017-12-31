First Night Virginia Gets Underway on Downtown Mall

Carroll Trainum, who has been to every First Night

First Night Virginia on the Downtown Mall

First Night Virginia is underway on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall on December 31.

The annual event is filled with performances and fireworks, and, unlike a lot of New Year's celebrations, it's alcohol-free.

People shuffled in and out of the Paramount to watch a variety of central Virginia artists perform music, comedy, and magic to bring in the new year.

The First Night Virginia tradition began in 1982, mimicking First Night Boston.

The alcohol-free event is meant to bring together people of all different ages for New Year’s Eve.

Sunday night’s festivities will include a thrill show and a magic show at the Paramount, along with many live music performances at City Space.

Later, there will be dancing and jazz music at the Omni Hotel’s ballroom.

One Charlottesville native says he's been to every single First Night Virginia celebration and is looking forward to starting off 2018 on the Downtown Mall.

“It's just to enjoy the community - be a part of the community,” says Carroll Trainum, a volunteer at First Night. “It's fun to walk through Charlottesville, having lived here all my life, you see so many people you know. That's one of the better parts of walking the mall.”

Trainum even proposed to his wife at First Night.

She said yes, and they've been married for 15 years.