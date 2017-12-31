CASPCA Issues Cold Weather Warning to Pet Owners

If you're cold outside, your pet probably is, too

As the temperatures continue to drop, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is reminding pet owners about the dangers the frigid weather poses for animals.

The shelter advises that if it’s too cold for you to spend much time outside, then it’s probably too cold for your cats and dogs.

Workers say it’s best to take dogs on shorter walks, put a coat on them, and wipe their feet afterward to remove any road chemicals used to melt ice.

“I would use yourself as a temperature gauge,” says Sarah Strentz of the CASPCA. “So if you’re outside and you have your coat on and it’s uncomfortable for you, then your pet probably feels the same way. So when you’re taking walks, consider that as well. Take shorter walks, especially if your dogs are older or may have arthritis.”

The shelter says more pets are lost during the winter because the cold can be disorienting for them.

It also advises you to bang on the hood of your car before driving to make sure cats are not huddled inside.